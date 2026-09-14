Acharya unveils 1st look of 'Ganesh: Dust to Stardust'

Its first look was unveiled by the makers on Monday (September 14, 2026).

Acharya called this movie "Ganesh Dust To Stardust is a very special film for me. We have made it with a lot of heart, and I am excited to finally share its first glimpse with the audience. I hope they enjoy what we have created." Sharing his excitement for everyone to see it.

Known for both hit choreography and films like Swami and Money Hai To Honey Hai, Acharya is stepping into a new chapter with this release.

More details are expected soon.