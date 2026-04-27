Action director Kaushal, 70, posts Instagram resistance training video
Entertainment
Sham Kaushal, action director and Vicky Kaushal's dad, shared an Instagram video of himself doing resistance exercises like suspension training and bench press at 70.
His caption, "By God's grace, small efforts to continue..." highlights his steady commitment to staying fit when most people take it easy.
Dietitian Goyal highlights strength training benefits
dietitian Garima Goyal points out that strength training is crucial as we get older: it helps keep muscles strong, bones healthy, and metabolism on track.
She says Sham's dedication shows how consistency in fitness can change how we think about aging.
His story is a reminder that regular exercise and good nutrition are key for staying healthy at any age.