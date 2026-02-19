'Action Hero Biju' actor arrested for running illegal liquor service
Shafeeq, a junior artist known as Alku from the Malayalam film Action Hero Biju, was arrested in Ernakulam for running an illegal late-night liquor delivery service.
Authorities caught him during a special night check, seizing 52-liter of alcohol and his delivery vehicle.
Shafeeq reportedly found customers needing alcohol after legal shops closed and delivered it using his own car—his nickname "Alku" reportedly comes from his involvement in the illegal liquor trade.
Shafeeq's viral selfie moment
Before acting, Shafeeq went viral with a selfie next to a police officer who had just nabbed a petty criminal—a moment that unexpectedly launched his film career.
That online fame led to roles in movies like Autorsha, showing how quickly things can change both online and offline.