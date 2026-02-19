'Action Hero Biju' actor arrested for running illegal liquor service Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

Shafeeq, a junior artist known as Alku from the Malayalam film Action Hero Biju, was arrested in Ernakulam for running an illegal late-night liquor delivery service.

Authorities caught him during a special night check, seizing 52-liter of alcohol and his delivery vehicle.

Shafeeq reportedly found customers needing alcohol after legal shops closed and delivered it using his own car—his nickname "Alku" reportedly comes from his involvement in the illegal liquor trade.