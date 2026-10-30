Activision removes 'Modern Warfare 4' scene featuring Seoul crowd crush
Entertainment
Activision is taking out a scene from "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4" that showed real footage from the tragic 2022 Seoul crowd crush.
The move comes after families of victims spoke out, saying it was hurtful and insensitive to use such a painful event in a game.
Itaewon bereaved association calls out Activision
The Halloween incident in Seoul's Itaewon district led to nearly 160 deaths, leaving many families grieving. The 10.29 Itaewon Disaster Bereaved Families Association called Activision out for using real tragedy as entertainment.
While Activision says the scene will be removed in an upcoming update, families have noted there hasn't been a direct apology yet. The company maintains the game is meant for entertainment.