'Dhurandhar' 'fundamentally detached' from Baloch people's realities, claims activist

Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent activist, has criticized the portrayal of the Baloch people in Aditya Dhar 's blockbuster film Dhurandhar. He described it as "fundamentally detached from the historical and social realities of the Baloch nation." The film features Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Baloch, who is shown chanting "Allahu Akbar" during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks while sitting with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.

Film overview 'Dhurandhar': Plot and real-life inspirations Set in Karachi's Lyari, Dhurandhar follows an Indian RAW operative, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), who infiltrates a local criminal syndicate led by Rehman Dakait/Rehman Baloch. The movie explores Karachi's criminal underworld and political power structures. It is loosely inspired by real-life events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Activist's perspective Activist's take on the portrayal of Baloch freedom fighters Baloch objected to the film's suggestion that arms used by the 26/11 terrorists were supplied by a Baloch freedom fighter. He told PTI, "The freedom fighters associated with the Baloch liberation movement operate under strict discipline, sacrifice, and unwavering principles." "They may lay down their lives but they would never sell their weapons or abandon them on the battlefield or compromise their cause for personal gain."

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Complaints 'Baloch are not religious extremists' Baloch further explained, "The Baloch are not religious extremists nor do they wage violence in the name of religion or through sectarian slogans." "The suggestion that they would [sell] arms to forces hostile to India is entirely illogical and contrary to political realities, as the Baloch people regard India as a long-term friend and strategic partner." "The Baloch are known for standing by their word even under the harshest circumstances."

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