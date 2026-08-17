'Not me': TV actor Antarra clears air on razor-attack case
What's the story
Actor Antarra Banerjee, known for Badho Bahu (2016) and Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2018), was recently embroiled in a case of mistaken identity. A Thane-based actor-model named Antara Soham Banerjee had attacked Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel with a razor blade on the Aravali Express and was subsequently arrested. However, many portals and online accounts started sharing Banerjee's photo and name alongside the news. Reacting to this, Banerjee said she was "shocked to the core."
Statement
'I got over 400 calls'
Speaking to HT City, Banerjee said, "I got the first call on Sunday morning while I was going to the gym and throughout the day I got over 400 calls."
"The entire day, I was just talking to my family and people, explaining it's not me. In the morning, I saw an online news article accusing my name and by night it was all over the news and in social media posts with my photograph and name on it."
Identity confusion
'How can someone use my name and pix without verifying?'
Banerjee clarified that she and the accused, Antara, are different people.
"On verifying the FIR, I found that we both have different spellings, her father's name is Soham while my father's name is Subrata Banerjee."
"Her address is Thane while I live in Jogeshwari, Andheri West. I am told she is an upcoming model. But my point is, how can someone use my name and pix without verifying?"
Legal action
She will file a defamation case
Banerjee said she will have to file a complaint and defamation case.
"To protect myself, I will have to file a complaint and defamation. People don't understand how much this can tarnish someone's image."
"I just want them to pull down the news or issue clarification," added Banerjee, who was last seen in Lakhwinder Wadali's song Chaap Tilak and micro-drama The Last Shot.
Personal impact
'More than anything, I am worried about my parents'
Banerjee is worried about her parents and reputation.
"More than anything else, I am more worried about my parents and the harm this can cause to my image. I am doing my best to get this fixed but social media's reach is so wide that I don't know how successful I will be."
Career highlights
Banerjee's career in brief
Banerjee started her career in television before moving to Hindi films.
She made her TV debut with Gumrah: End of Innocence and later appeared in the crime series Savdhaan India.
Her film debut came in 2014 with The Shaukeens, where she had a cameo role.
Banerjee became better known after playing Pinky Ahlawat in Badho Bahu, which ran from 2016 to 2018.
She acted in the serial Kavach 2 and the film Yeh Hai India, too.
Incident details
The incident reportedly took place between Borivali and Dahanu
According to a Sunday Guardian Live report, the alleged assault incident occurred between Borivali and Dahanu.
The confrontation reportedly took place between around 9:30pm and 10:50pm.
The FIR states that the dispute began after a passenger raised concerns about Antara's ticket.
A request was reportedly made for her to vacate the reserved seat. Ticket collector Harikesh Tripathi and RPF personnel were then called to the coach.
Assault allegations
Here's what else we know
RPF assistant sub-inspector Yaminikant Mishra and constable Rajesh Kumar reportedly intervened in the dispute.
Police allege that the disagreement escalated after Antara allegedly used abusive language toward officials.
According to the police account, she later allegedly produced a razor blade, injuring Mishra in the process.
They also alleged that she injured herself and attempted to break a coach window while trying to leave.
She was eventually deboarded at Dahanu and handed over to the Government Railway Police.