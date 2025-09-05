Thane: Bangla actor arrested for running prostitution racket

The police, led by assistant commissioner Madan Ballal, were able to rescue two women who work in TV serials and Bangla cinema. "The team raided the premises and caught the accused red-handed accepting money from the decoy customers," said ACP Ballal of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police. The rescued women have since been moved to a shelter home for their safety.

Legal action

The accused has been charged under these sections

Das has been booked under Section 143(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to human trafficking. She has also been charged under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA). "A probe is underway to uncover the full extent of this crime and to identify if there are any other accomplices," ACP Ballal added.