Actor Arya to debut as lead in Malayalam 'Ananthan Kaadu'

'Ananthan Kaadu' political drama ensemble cast

Ananthan Kaadu mixes political themes with emotional drama and features an ensemble cast including Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Nikhila Vimal, Santhy Balachandran, and Gopy.

Arya shared that after meeting Murali Gopy, "everything just fell into place."

The action scenes are closely tied to the story.

Catch it in theaters from June 25, plus it's coming out in Tamil and will be dubbed into other languages.