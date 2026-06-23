Actor Arya to debut as lead in Malayalam 'Ananthan Kaadu'
Entertainment
Arya, known for his Tamil films, is making his debut as a lead in the Malayalam movie Ananthan Kaadu.
Set in Thiruvananthapuram, the story centers on a Tamil character, something that felt like a "natural fit" to Arya.
The film is written by Murali Gopy and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.
'Ananthan Kaadu' political drama ensemble cast
Ananthan Kaadu mixes political themes with emotional drama and features an ensemble cast including Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Nikhila Vimal, Santhy Balachandran, and Gopy.
Arya shared that after meeting Murali Gopy, "everything just fell into place."
The action scenes are closely tied to the story.
Catch it in theaters from June 25, plus it's coming out in Tamil and will be dubbed into other languages.