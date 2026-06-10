Actor Ayaan secures acting debut in Singeetham film 'Sing Geetham'

Gambler role taught Ayaan humility

Ayaan was shocked to realize he was the lead on the script (he even thought it was a typo at first).

Playing Prathap, a self-serving gambler totally unlike himself, pushed him out of his comfort zone and taught him a lot about humility.

In his own words: "The biggest thing I learned from Singeetham sir and Nag Ashwin sir is humility."

This debut marks an exciting new chapter for Ayaan as he takes on both acting and personal growth.