Actor Ayaan secures acting debut in Singeetham film 'Sing Geetham'
Entertainment
Ayaan is stepping into acting for the first time with Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's new film, Sing Geetham, releasing June 11, 2026.
His big break came unexpectedly after a call from director Nag Ashwin's office. At first, he thought all the workshops were just part of a long audition.
Gambler role taught Ayaan humility
Ayaan was shocked to realize he was the lead on the script (he even thought it was a typo at first).
Playing Prathap, a self-serving gambler totally unlike himself, pushed him out of his comfort zone and taught him a lot about humility.
In his own words: "The biggest thing I learned from Singeetham sir and Nag Ashwin sir is humility."
This debut marks an exciting new chapter for Ayaan as he takes on both acting and personal growth.