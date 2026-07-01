Actor Balu exits 'Heart Beat' ahead of Season 3
Entertainment
Deepa Balu, who played Dr. Reena in the popular Tamil web series Heart Beat, just announced she's leaving before Season 3.
Sharing her feelings on Instagram, she wrote, "Leaving certain places and certain people is never easy. But sometimes, some goodbyes are for our own good."
Her exit is a big shift for the series.
Fans praise Balu's 'Heart beat' performance
Dr. Reena was a fan favorite thanks to Deepa's emotional performance and chemistry with the cast.
While fans are sad to see her go, many have shown support and appreciation for her work in the first two seasons.
With Season 3 set to bring new storylines and changes, everyone's curious to see how the show will move forward without one of its main stars.