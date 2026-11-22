Actor Dhanush promises to settle dues, 'D56' filming moves ahead
Dhanush's next film, tentatively called D56, ran into a snag when production was paused due to unpaid dues between two producers.
The Tamil Film Producers Council held back key permissions, which meant technicians and equipment couldn't reach the set.
Thankfully, after some late-night talks, Dhanush stepped in and promised to settle the dues, so filming can now move ahead.
'D56' launched in Madurai, cast announced
Directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, D56 kicked off with a pooja in Madurai and stars Priety Mukundhan, Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah, Vadivelu, Vijay P Kumar, and child actor Sai Sai Prithviraj.
Music is by Sai Abhyankkar and the film is backed by Sithara Entertainments.
If all goes well from here on out, you can expect to catch it in theaters in summer 2027.