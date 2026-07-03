Actor Dholakia grateful after tree falls on car in Mumbai Entertainment Jul 03, 2026

Mumbai got hit with heavy rains on Friday, causing flooding and trees to topple all over the city.

Actor Kshitij Dholakia, known from Naagin 7 and son of TV star Urvashi Dholakia, had a lucky escape when a huge tree fell right onto his parked car.

He posted videos of the wreckage and rescue efforts, saying he's "grateful that I wasn't in the car and everyone is safe."