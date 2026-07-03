Actor Dholakia grateful after tree falls on car in Mumbai
Entertainment
Mumbai got hit with heavy rains on Friday, causing flooding and trees to topple all over the city.
Actor Kshitij Dholakia, known from Naagin 7 and son of TV star Urvashi Dholakia, had a lucky escape when a huge tree fell right onto his parked car.
He posted videos of the wreckage and rescue efforts, saying he's "grateful that I wasn't in the car and everyone is safe."
Dholakia thanks rescuers amid Mumbai floods
Dholakia gave a shoutout to police and fire brigade for their quick help.
With an Orange Alert out for more rain and strong winds, parts of Mumbai saw over 140mm of rainfall, leading to major flooding and transport disruptions.