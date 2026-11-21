'Law & Order' actor EJ Carroll dies at 66
What's the story
EJ Carroll, a veteran actor known for his roles in The Deuce, Law & Order, and Grand Theft Auto V, has passed away at the age of 66. The news of his sudden demise was confirmed by his representative, Jon Mason, to PEOPLE on Thursday (local time). They said, "His lasting legacy will be the kindness and generosity he showed his friends, fellow performers, and even strangers." However, no cause of death has been disclosed yet.
Career highlights
Career beginnings and early roles
Carroll, born on May 21, 1960, had a prolific career spanning nearly three decades.
He made his acting debut in 1998 with a guest role as a police officer in Law & Order.
He later appeared in two episodes of Law & Order: SVU and another two in Law & Order: Criminal Intent.
His other notable roles were in The Wrestler and Everybody's Fine.
Legacy
Memorable performances in 'The Deuce' and 'Grand Theft Auto V'
One of Carroll's most memorable roles was as Fat Mooney in HBO's The Deuce, where he ran a sex shop owned by Frankie Martino (James Franco).
He also voiced a character in Grand Theft Auto V and played Dr. Scott in the concert version of The Rocky Horror Show.
Carroll appeared in several hit shows in the early 2010s, including Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, Pose, and The Punisher.
His last role was in the 2026 film The Mayflower.
Future projects
Upcoming projects
Carroll had three upcoming films: Triumph of the Will, The Wretched Devours, and A Delicate Arrangement.
The last one is a Vivian Leigh biopic where Carla Gugino played the Gone With the Wind actor. It is written and produced by Jayce Bartok and directed by Nick Sandow.
He was reportedly heading to a voice-over booking when he passed away on Thursday.