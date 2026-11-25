Gandhi says he's eager to dig deeper than just portraying a historical icon. He wants to show who Gandhi was as a person.

"If I already interpret him as the Mahatma and then start performing, it becomes a single-toned character. There is nothing new for the audience to see. Then it's just a document, a recreation of what happened in the past," he explains.

Known for roles like Jyotirao Phule, Pratik isn't new to playing big names but prefers exploring their complexities over sticking to stereotypes.