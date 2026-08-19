Actor Gautam to headline 'Nayyi Navelli' releasing October 16, 2026
Entertainment
Yami Gautam is all set to headline Nayyi Navelli, a fantasy family film dropping this Dussehra on October 16, 2026.
The newly released motion poster from Amazon MGM Studios shows her as a bride taking on a demon-like figure (think supernatural vibes with a playful twist).
'Nayyi Navelli' bride calms Meerut home
Nayyi Navelli follows a just-married woman who unexpectedly brings calm to her new home in Meerut, though her brother-in-law thinks she might be a daayan (witch).
Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Sharma under Colour Yellow, with music by GV Prakash Kumar.
This is also Colour Yellow's first team-up with Amazon MGM Studios.