Actor Gautam to headline 'Nayyi Navelli' releasing October 16, 2026

Nayyi Navelli follows a just-married woman who unexpectedly brings calm to her new home in Meerut, though her brother-in-law thinks she might be a daayan (witch).

Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Sharma under Colour Yellow, with music by GV Prakash Kumar.

This is also Colour Yellow's first team-up with Amazon MGM Studios.