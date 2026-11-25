Actor Hack, 'Grease' and 'Cats' performer, dies suddenly at 68
Steven Hack, who made his mark in Broadway's Cats and the classic film Grease, has passed away at 68.
The Interact Theatre Company, of which he was a founding member, shared that he died suddenly at home on November 19 from a heart-related issue.
Hack's Broadway film and TV credits
Hack started out in St. Louis and trained at top drama schools before landing his first movie role as a dancer in Grease (1978).
He later starred in Cats on Broadway and became a key figure in the Los Angeles theater scene, even winning an Ovation Award for his work.
On screen, you might've spotted him in movies like Minority Report or TV shows like Seinfeld and The West Wing.