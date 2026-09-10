Actor Helen accepts Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award for Khan
Entertainment
Helen, the iconic actor, accepted the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award for her husband Salim Khan, one of Bollywood's legendary screenwriters.
The honor celebrates Khan's massive influence on Hindi cinema.
Helen relayed Khan's thanks to fans for their support and reassured everyone about his health, saying, "He is a very strong man."
Khan co wrote 'Sholay' 'Zanjeer' 'Don'
Salim Khan (half of the famous Salim-Javed duo) co-wrote with Javed Akhtar classics like Sholay, Zanjeer, and Don that shaped Bollywood.
Helen shared memories of first meeting in 1963 and marrying in 1981 despite family challenges.
She summed it up warmly: "All his films are my favorite."