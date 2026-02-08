Ishaan Khatter buys luxury apartment in Bandra for nearly ₹30cr

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai 's Pali Hill area for ₹29.3 crore, reported Hindustan Times. The property is located in the Navroz Apartments at Bandra's Pali Hill and has a carpet area of 2,989.05 sq ft. The deal was finalized with Kapil M Mahtani as the seller on February 5, 2026, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Property details Khatter paid a stamp duty of ₹1.76 crore The property is a part of the Navroze Premises Co-operative Society. The documents also revealed that Khatter paid a stamp duty of ₹1.76 crore on the transaction. The deal also includes four parking spaces, making it a comprehensive purchase for the Beyond the Clouds actor.

Neighborhood profile About Pali Hill and its real estate market Pali Hill is one of Mumbai's most prestigious neighborhoods. The area is home to several Bollywood stars and high-net-worth individuals, with luxury apartments reportedly costing between ₹80,000 and ₹1.30 lakh per sq ft. Its proximity to major Bollywood studios in Andheri, Versova, Juhu, and Goregaon Film City has made Bandra a preferred residential hub for film industry insiders. Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, among others, own property in the area.

Career highlights More about Khatter's career Khatter, son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, made his acting debut as a child in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, starring his half-brother Shahid Kapoor. He rose to fame with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds (2017), winning him a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. His other notable works include Dhadak (2018), BBC's A Suitable Boy (2020), Netflix's The Perfect Couple (2024), and the Netflix romantic drama series The Royals (2025).

