Actor Khan applauded by CJP after detention at NEET protests

Actor Ayesha Khan was applauded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) after attempting to join students protesting the NEET paper leak scandal.

She was detained by Mumbai police on July 22 while trying to support demonstrations that followed the Sansad Chalo march in Delhi.

The protests, led by CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk, pushed for education reforms, sparked nationwide solidarity, and prompted some tough police action.