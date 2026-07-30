Actor Khan applauded by CJP after detention at NEET protests
Actor Ayesha Khan was applauded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) after attempting to join students protesting the NEET paper leak scandal.
She was detained by Mumbai police on July 22 while trying to support demonstrations that followed the Sansad Chalo march in Delhi.
The protests, led by CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk, pushed for education reforms, sparked nationwide solidarity, and prompted some tough police action.
Khan posted Dadar detention videos
After her detention, Khan posted videos saying she was detained without reason near the protest site in Dadar.
She mentioned her brother and friends were also taken into custody, even though they weren't carrying any protest signs.
While she described rough treatment at the scene, she said officers at the police station treated her politely.
CJP praises Khan amid NEET outrage
CJP highlighted Khan's bravery and commitment to amplifying student voices during the protests, saying, "Thank you Ayesha for standing with students and supporting their voice. Your courage and commitment to their cause show the importance of standing up for justice and education."
The NEET scandal has triggered outrage across India, with many demanding more transparency in education.