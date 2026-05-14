Actor Khan bows to 'Kartavya' poster, explains in Netflix video
Saif Ali Khan's bow to his own poster at the Kartavya trailer launch on May 7, 2026, quickly went viral, reminding fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Main Apni Favorite Hoon moment.
Saif later explained in a Netflix video that it was just his way of wishing good luck for the film and himself.
'Kartavya' arrives on Netflix May 15
Saif shared that Kartavya is special to him because it's about family and justice, saying, "what he's fighting for is his home and his family" and "he's got many amazing qualities..."
He also got candid about life: "It's the kind of, as the Americans say in those bubblegum movies, to have a good time all the time."
Fun fact: Shah Rukh Khan suggested the script! Directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Kartavya stars Saif as Pawan, a cop facing tough choices.
The film drops on Netflix May 15.