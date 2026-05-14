Actor Khan bows to 'Kartavya' poster, explains in Netflix video

'Kartavya' arrives on Netflix May 15

Saif shared that Kartavya is special to him because it's about family and justice, saying, "what he's fighting for is his home and his family" and "he's got many amazing qualities..."

He also got candid about life: "It's the kind of, as the Americans say in those bubblegum movies, to have a good time all the time."

Fun fact: Shah Rukh Khan suggested the script! Directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Kartavya stars Saif as Pawan, a cop facing tough choices.

The film drops on Netflix May 15.