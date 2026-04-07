Actor Khan rewrites 'Ek Din' climax after reservations, co-producer confirms
Entertainment
Aamir Khan has stepped in to rewrite the climax of Ek Din, his upcoming film starring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.
Co-producer Mansoor Khan confirmed the change, saying Aamir had reservations about the climax.
The team agreed the new ending was a big improvement and appreciated how everyone worked together to make it better.
Pandey directs 'Ek Din' May 1
Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey, is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. The project brings Aamir and Mansoor back together after past hits like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.
Filming included open discussions, like during a song shoot in Japan where Aamir voiced doubts but ultimately supported the director's vision, showing just how much teamwork went into shaping this film.