Actor Khan rewrites 'Ek Din' climax after reservations, co-producer confirms Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

Aamir Khan has stepped in to rewrite the climax of Ek Din, his upcoming film starring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

Co-producer Mansoor Khan confirmed the change, saying Aamir had reservations about the climax.

The team agreed the new ending was a big improvement and appreciated how everyone worked together to make it better.