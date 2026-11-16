Actor Khan starts 'Monster' Pune shoot, teaser likely December 27
Salman Khan just started filming his new movie, Monster, in Pune with a 10-day schedule focused on key scenes alongside Seema Biswas.
Monster's teaser is likely to be unveiled on December 27, coinciding with Salman Khan's birthday.
'Monster' set for Eid 2027 release
Even with Bigg Boss 20 keeping him busy, Salman's making sure Monster stays on track.
The film is produced by Dil Raju (Sri Venkateswara Creations) and features Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, and Arvind Swamy.
After Pune, there are about 20 more days of shooting left before post-production starts.
Monster is set to hit theaters on Eid 2027.