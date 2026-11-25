Actor Khan's punctuality and dedication praised on 'Maatrubhumi' set
Salman Khan is turning heads with his unexpected punctuality and commitment while filming Maatrubhumi.
Known for usually skipping rehearsals, he's now showing up on time and actively practicing for the song Madirapan.
Choreographer Mudassar Khan shared that Salman's extra effort is being praised for his dedication to the film.
Khan's choreography focus raises 'Maatrubhumi' expectations
Salman's hands-on approach is creating buzz and raising expectations for Maatrubhumi.
His focus on getting every detail right, especially with choreography, signals that he's going all in to deliver something special this time.