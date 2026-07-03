Actor Mohanlal declares ivory possession under Kerala amnesty scheme
Entertainment
Famous actor Mohanlal has openly declared he owns ivory, taking advantage of Kerala's one-time amnesty scheme.
This move comes after the High Court said people could reveal such items without immediate legal trouble.
Officials visited his Kochi home to check where the ivory came from and why it wasn't reported earlier.
Kerala High Court cancels Mohanlal's certificates
Mohanlal's old certificates proving his ivory ownership were canceled by the Kerala High Court because of paperwork issues.
Now, the state's amnesty rule is facing pushback in court, with some arguing only the central government can approve these declarations.
Meanwhile, Mohanlal is still fighting to get all charges dropped and clear his name completely.