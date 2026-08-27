Actor Nagarjuna readies 100th film 'King100' title for August 29 birthday
Entertainment
Nagarjuna is gearing up for a big milestone, his 100th film, tentatively titled King100. The first look at the movie's title is expected to be released on August 29, his birthday.
Directed by Ra Karthik, the film centers on friendship, with Tamil actor Ravindra Vijay playing Nagarjuna's friend in the film.
Tabu in 'King100' rumored negative role
Tabu joins the cast in what's rumored to be an important (possibly negative) role, marking her reunion with Nagarjuna after their previous films together.
The movie is being shot on a grand scale with music by Devi Sri Prasad, and fans can expect more updates as Nagarjuna's birthday gets closer.