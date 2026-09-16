Actor Nakamura dies after cancer returns known for 'Romantics Anonymous'

Nakamura's funeral was kept private, with her immediate family, along with close friends and staff of the agency, attending.

With nearly 30 years in film and television, including roles in Ju-On: Black Ghost and 2024's Beyond Goodbye, she was remembered by colleagues for her energy and kindness.

actor Jun Kaname said she always brought positivity to set, while Ryohei Suzuki called her "strong yet gentle, dignified and beautiful - truly a person who was like a lily. It's heartbreaking."