Actor Pandor praises audience love after 'Dhurandhar' becomes massive hit
Danish Pandor, who played Uzair Baloch in the blockbuster Dhurandhar, recently shared how much the audience's love has meant to him since the film's release.
The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has become a massive hit.
Actor Pandor read 175-page script nonstop
Pandor said he was briefly narrated the 175-page script at his first meeting with Dhar and finished it later in the office because he was so drawn in:
Pandor said he took three hours to finish the 175-page script without a break because he found it gripping.
His performance especially stood out in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which features intense gang war scenes and has smashed box office records with over ₹1,500 crore worldwide.
The film even earned praise from big names like SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar.