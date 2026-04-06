Actor Pandor praises audience love after 'Dhurandhar' becomes massive hit

Actor Pandor read 175-page script nonstop

Pandor said he was briefly narrated the 175-page script at his first meeting with Dhar and finished it later in the office because he was so drawn in:

Pandor said he took three hours to finish the 175-page script without a break because he found it gripping.

His performance especially stood out in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which features intense gang war scenes and has smashed box office records with over ₹1,500 crore worldwide.

The film even earned praise from big names like SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar.