Actor Raj makes big-screen debut in 'Kirunage' directed by Kadaba

Children prioritize parents in 'Kirunage'

Kirunage tells the story of kids putting their parents' happiness first, a theme that hits home for many.

Kirunage's first half unfolds entirely at a wedding and was shot across cool locations like Bengaluru, Udupi, Mumbai, and Goa.

With an ensemble cast including veteran actor Shruti and Bollywood actor Raju Kher, music by Sukrut, and post-production underway, Kirunage aims to bring some heartfelt drama to Kannada cinema soon.