Actor Raj makes big-screen debut in 'Kirunage' directed by Kadaba
Popular TV actor Vijay Raj is making his big-screen debut in the Kannada film Kirunage, directed by Ashok Kadaba.
The title was revealed at a special event with Lakshmi Govindaraju and SA Govindaraju, in the presence of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, adding a bit of star power.
Vijay stars alongside Khushbu, marking an exciting shift from TV to movies for him.
Children prioritize parents in 'Kirunage'
Kirunage tells the story of kids putting their parents' happiness first, a theme that hits home for many.
Kirunage's first half unfolds entirely at a wedding and was shot across cool locations like Bengaluru, Udupi, Mumbai, and Goa.
With an ensemble cast including veteran actor Shruti and Bollywood actor Raju Kher, music by Sukrut, and post-production underway, Kirunage aims to bring some heartfelt drama to Kannada cinema soon.