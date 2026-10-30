Actor Rajagopal dies in Chennai at 93 from age-related issues
Entertainment
Vatsala Rajagopal, a familiar face in Tamil cinema and television, passed away in Chennai at 93 due to age-related issues.
Her body has been kept at her residence in Chennai's Pallavaram for public homage.
With over 400 films and several popular television shows to her name, she leaves behind a legacy that touched generations.
Rajagopal debuted in 'Roja' after clerkship
Rajagopal started out as a clerk before finding her way into acting.
She made her film debut in Mani Ratnam's Roja (1992) and went on to shine in movies like Sathi Leelavathi, Anniyan, and Mozhi.
She also appeared in serials like Chithi and Anandham, making her a beloved figure both on the big screen and at home on television.