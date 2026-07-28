Actor Roberts misses daughter Roberts's Sun Valley wedding, voices support
Entertainment
Hollywood actor Eric Roberts wasn't at his daughter Emma Roberts's wedding to Cody John in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 25.
While he missed the big day, Eric made it clear he supports Emma, saying he loves her "always have, always will," and that it's "perfectly wonderful" for her to celebrate however she wants.
Bride Roberts weds John by river
Emma wore a custom Monique Lhuillier gown, and Cody chose a brown suit.
Julia Roberts (Emma's aunt) attended with her husband Danny Moder, along with Emma's five-year-old son Rhodes.
The couple exchanged vows by a river surrounded by flowers.
Emma and Cody went public in 2022, and got engaged last year.