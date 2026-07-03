Actor Salmaan to face fresh questioning in Operation Numkhor probe

Customs seek documents from actor Salmaan

customs officials want more documents from Salmaan after reviewing his previous statement and suspect links to other smuggled cars.

He says all his purchases were above board and paid via bank transfers, promising full cooperation with investigators.

So far, he hasn't been named an accused or charged.

Bhutanese customs have joined the investigation into 37 allegedly smuggled vehicles; among those seized from Salmaan are a Land Rover Defender, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Nissan Patrol.

The focus is on uncovering more forged registrations and tightening the case against those behind the illegal trade.