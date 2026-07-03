Actor Salmaan to face fresh questioning in Operation Numkhor probe
actor Dulquer Salmaan is headed for another round of questioning by customs officials, as part of Operation Numkhor, a probe into smuggled luxury cars brought in from Bhutan using fake registrations.
Earlier, Salmaan was questioned for seven hours and had four high-end vehicles seized during searches across Kerala, including at his home.
Customs seek documents from actor Salmaan
customs officials want more documents from Salmaan after reviewing his previous statement and suspect links to other smuggled cars.
He says all his purchases were above board and paid via bank transfers, promising full cooperation with investigators.
So far, he hasn't been named an accused or charged.
Bhutanese customs have joined the investigation into 37 allegedly smuggled vehicles; among those seized from Salmaan are a Land Rover Defender, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Nissan Patrol.
The focus is on uncovering more forged registrations and tightening the case against those behind the illegal trade.