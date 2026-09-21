Sexual exploitation case: 'Mahabharat' actor sent to 14-day judicial custody
What's the story
Saurav Gurjar, the actor who portrayed Bhim in Mahabharat and Zor in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, has been arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a 29-year-old woman. The woman accused Gurjar of deceiving her with false marriage promises. He was detained at Mumbai airport after police issued a Look Out Circular against him. Later, he was sent to a 14-day judicial custody. Notably, the allegations have not been proven in court yet.
Details
The woman claimed they were in a relationship
The victim approached Gachibowli Police on August 15, alleging that she first connected with Gurjar on Instagram in 2021.
They reportedly met for the first time on December 25 that year and began a romantic relationship that continued even when she was in the US.
The woman alleged that Gurjar later revealed he was already married but continued to promise they would eventually settle down together.
Emotional distress
She also accused him of mental harassment and emotional distress
The woman alleged that Gurjar would block her on social media and disappear without warning whenever she brought up the topic of marriage.
She claimed to have suffered mental harassment, emotional distress, and financial loss, as she lost her job in the US after quitting it to come back to India to stay with him.
Relationship details
She moved to Hyderabad with him
According to her complaint, Gurjar convinced her to quit her job in the US by promising they would start a business together in India.
She moved to Hyderabad with him, expecting them to build a life together, but he reportedly failed to fulfill those promises.
The woman claimed he lived with her between October 2025 and March 2026 before cutting off communication.
Legal proceedings
He was intercepted by immigration officials at Mumbai airport
The Gachibowli Police registered a case under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to sexual intercourse by deceitful means.
Gachibowli inspector K Saidulu confirmed the arrest and said, per HT, "We also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him."
He added that Gurjar was intercepted by immigration officials at Mumbai airport when he arrived from the Middle East on September 17.
He was then brought to Hyderabad and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.
Career highlights
A look at Gurjar's career
Gurjar first rose to fame on television as Bhim in Star Plus's Mahabharat series in 2013. He later starred in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, where he played Ravan and Bali.
Along with acting, he also pursued professional wrestling and joined WWE in 2018 as Sanga.
He debuted in Bollywood with Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, where he played Zor, one of the film's antagonists.