Sharwanand is all set for Bhogi, his upcoming period drama hitting theaters on November 27.

At the pre-release event, he shared that he finally feels good about the final cut, saying, "There is tension before every film, but I don't feel that with Bhogi. When director Sampath narrated the story, I was initially worried about how he would bring it to the big screen. However, after watching the first copy, I was completely satisfied. I have used the Telangana accent in this film and tried my best to get it right. I hope I have convinced you all with my performance," attributed to Sharwanand.

The film is set in the 1960s and gives Sharwanand a chance to try out a Telangana accent in a new role, something new for him.