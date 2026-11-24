Actor Sharwanand upbeat about 'Bhogi' final cut before release
Sharwanand is all set for Bhogi, his upcoming period drama hitting theaters on November 27.
At the pre-release event, he shared that he finally feels good about the final cut, saying, "There is tension before every film, but I don't feel that with Bhogi. When director Sampath narrated the story, I was initially worried about how he would bring it to the big screen. However, after watching the first copy, I was completely satisfied. I have used the Telangana accent in this film and tried my best to get it right. I hope I have convinced you all with my performance," attributed to Sharwanand.
The film is set in the 1960s and gives Sharwanand a chance to try out a Telangana accent in a new role, something new for him.
'Bhogi' certified A, praised period look
Bhogi stands out from Sharwanand's usual family and romance films, letting him show off his range as an actor.
Alongside co-stars Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi, he took on this project for its story.
The movie has earned an A certificate and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The period look of the film has also drawn praise for its attention to detail.