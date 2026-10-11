Actor Srinath inaugurates Shivamogga Dasara with Chamundeshwari procession, joins dances
Entertainment
Shivamogga Dasara started on a lively note as veteran film actor Srinath inaugurated the festival.
The celebrations began with a colorful procession carrying the Chamundeshwari idol through the city, and Srinath joined in traditional dances and temple rituals.
He recalled his association with the Mysuru Dasara since his childhood.
State allocates 50L for Shivamogga Dasara
Leaders want to see Shivamogga Dasara become as big as Mysuru and Madikeri's famous celebrations.
The state has set aside ₹50 lakh for this year, and 14 committees are running events like Ranga Dasara, Makkala Dasara, and Cine Dasara.
A highlight this time was offering golden bangles to the Chamundeshwari idol.
Organizers say they have worked hard to make sure everything goes smoothly for everyone joining in.