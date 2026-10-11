Actor Srinath inaugurates Shivamogga Dasara with Chamundeshwari procession, joins dances

Leaders want to see Shivamogga Dasara become as big as Mysuru and Madikeri's famous celebrations.

The state has set aside ₹50 lakh for this year, and 14 committees are running events like Ranga Dasara, Makkala Dasara, and Cine Dasara.

A highlight this time was offering golden bangles to the Chamundeshwari idol.

Organizers say they have worked hard to make sure everything goes smoothly for everyone joining in.