Actor Sudeep to portray Emperor Sri Krishna Devaraya in 'Devaraya'
Entertainment
Actor Kiccha Sudeep is set to play Emperor Sri Krishna Devaraya in the upcoming film Devaraya.
Sharing his excitement online, Sudeep expressed his honor in portraying such an iconic 16th-century ruler from the Vijayanagara Empire.
The movie promises epic visuals, intense battle scenes, and lavish production design.
'Devaraya' aims to recreate Vijayanagara grandeur
Devaraya aims to showcase the vibrant culture and historical significance of the Vijayanagara Empire.
With advanced VFX and grand production design, filmmakers want viewers to feel like they're stepping right into the 16th century.
Fans are already buzzing for more updates on this ambitious project.