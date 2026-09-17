Actor Sukumaran hails 'Hanuman Ansh' as ₹250cr low budget hit
Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is giving a shoutout to Hanuman Ansh, the movie that's quietly become a box-office hit, even though it was made on a tight budget.
He summed it up nicely: "If the budget of a film governed the scope, we wouldn't be talking about 'Hanuman Ansh' today."
The movie, inspired by Baba Neem Karoli's teachings, has crossed ₹250 crore and proves that strong storytelling still wins people over.
'Hanuman Ansh' grows on audience buzz
Released last month (August 2026), Hanuman Ansh didn't start with much hype but quickly picked up thanks to glowing reviews and people recommending it to each other.
With Raza Murad and Aditi Govitrikar in key roles, the film's popularity keeps growing, reminding everyone that genuine audience support can make all the difference.