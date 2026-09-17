Actor Sukumaran hails 'Hanuman Ansh' as ₹250cr low budget hit

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is giving a shoutout to Hanuman Ansh, the movie that's quietly become a box-office hit, even though it was made on a tight budget.

He summed it up nicely: "If the budget of a film governed the scope, we wouldn't be talking about 'Hanuman Ansh' today."

The movie, inspired by Baba Neem Karoli's teachings, has crossed ₹250 crore and proves that strong storytelling still wins people over.