Actor Sumalatha calls actor Yash 'mind-blowing' over 'Toxic' reaction

Actor and former Lok Sabha MP Sumalatha is standing by Yash after his latest film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, got a mixed response.

She called his performance "mind-blowing" and described the movie as a "vibrant visual spectacle," encouraging him to take criticism "with a pinch of salt."

The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Nayanthara and Kiara Advani, released on August 26.