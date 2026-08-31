Actor Sumalatha calls actor Yash 'mind-blowing' over 'Toxic' reaction
Entertainment
Actor and former Lok Sabha MP Sumalatha is standing by Yash after his latest film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, got a mixed response.
She called his performance "mind-blowing" and described the movie as a "vibrant visual spectacle," encouraging him to take criticism "with a pinch of salt."
The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Nayanthara and Kiara Advani, released on August 26.
'Toxic' opened ₹140cr Sumalatha defends
Toxic opened strong with ₹140 crore globally but saw collections dip as reviews rolled in.
Sumalatha thinks Toxic might just be far ahead of its time or misunderstood, praising Yash's fearless choices and growth as an actor.