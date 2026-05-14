Actor Suriya's fans protest 'Karuppu' sudden postponement outside Puducherry theaters
Entertainment
Suriya's fans showed up in full force for Karuppu's big day, only to find out the film's release was suddenly postponed without warning.
The surprise delay sparked protests outside Puducherry theaters, with disappointed fans chanting slogans against the producers.
'Karuppu' now set for May 15
Turns out, Dream Warrior Pictures is facing financial issues and still owes over ₹50 crore. Suriya reportedly stepped in to help pay off some dues, but not everything is sorted yet.
The good news: PVR INOX says Karuppu will now hit screens on May 15, so fans won't have to wait much longer.