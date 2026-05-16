Actor Suriya's 'Karuppu' opens at ₹17.93cr and Deverakonda congratulates
Entertainment
Suriya's new film Karuppu just had a massive opening, pulling in ₹17.93 crore on day one, his biggest yet.
The buzz was so strong that even Vijay Deverakonda hopped on social media to congratulate Suriya, saying he was happy to see the "overwhelming love" for #Karuppu and suggested he take a nice holiday.
'Karuppu' faces piracy in North India
The film stars Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, and Yogi Babu.
Karuppu hit a rough patch when it was shared illegally in North India before its release. But big names like Kamal Haasan and Dhanush stood by the team and called out the piracy.
Despite this setback, reviews are glowing and the movie's box office run looks unstoppable.