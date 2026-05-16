Actor Suriya's 'Karuppu' opens at ₹17.93cr and Deverakonda congratulates Entertainment May 16, 2026

Suriya's new film Karuppu just had a massive opening, pulling in ₹17.93 crore on day one, his biggest yet.

The buzz was so strong that even Vijay Deverakonda hopped on social media to congratulate Suriya, saying he was happy to see the "overwhelming love" for #Karuppu and suggested he take a nice holiday.