Actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' collects ₹217.48cr worldwide in 4 days
Vijay's latest action thriller, Jana Nayagan, is making waves, pulling in ₹217.48 crore worldwide just four days after release.
The film scored ₹124.75 crore net in India, with Day four alone bringing in a solid ₹32 crore.
Overseas fans chipped in another ₹71.50 crore, showing the movie's appeal goes way beyond borders.
'Jana Nayagan' 3rd biggest opening weekend
Jana Nayagan now ranks as Vijay's third-biggest opening weekend, right behind Leo and GOAT, beating out older hits like Beast and Sarkar.
The Tamil version led the charge with impressive occupancy across thousands of shows, while Hindi and Telugu versions added to the total haul.
Directed by H Vinoth and starring Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film's gripping story and strong performances are pulling crowds both at home and abroad.