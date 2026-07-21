Actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' hits theaters July 23 before politics

Jana Nayagan had a tough time with the CBFC: it spent nearly seven months with the CBFC and ended up with an "A" certificate after 12 required cuts (including muting "TVK," "New India," and removing a scene showing the Indian national flag falling to the ground).

Legal issues and even an online leak slowed things down further.

Now set for a huge launch on nearly 3,000 theaters worldwide (1,000 in Tamil Nadu alone), it also stars Pooja Hegde, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

This is shaping up to be one of Tamil cinema's biggest releases this year.