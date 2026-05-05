Actor Vijay's TVK wins 89 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu

Vijay's TVK strong debut needs alliances

Rahman's message wished for "corruption-free politics, social justice, and equality," echoing TVK's promises that drew in young and first-time voters.

This was Vijay's political debut, an entry being compared to icons like M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa.

Even with this strong showing, TVK didn't get an outright majority (118 seats needed), so forming alliances is now on the table.