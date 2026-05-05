Actor Vijay's TVK wins 89 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu
Entertainment
Actor Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), just shook up the Tamil Nadu assembly elections by winning 89 seats and leading in 18 more as of May 5, 2026.
Music legend A.R. Rahman gave Vijay a shoutout on X, praising his leadership and vision for the state.
Vijay's TVK strong debut needs alliances
Rahman's message wished for "corruption-free politics, social justice, and equality," echoing TVK's promises that drew in young and first-time voters.
This was Vijay's political debut, an entry being compared to icons like M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa.
Even with this strong showing, TVK didn't get an outright majority (118 seats needed), so forming alliances is now on the table.