Actor Yash asks critics to support 'Ramayana' despite VFX backlash
Yash has addressed criticism over the visual effects in his upcoming film Ramayana.
After the first trailer drew flak for inconsistent VFX, Yash asked everyone to hold off on judgment and support projects with the right intent.
"Kindly try to understand the nuances of the craft and appreciate it. If a film team's intent is right, please do support it," he shared at a Bengaluru event, adding that the team is aiming to let the world know about Indian culture and history.
Second 'Ramayana' trailer praised widely
A second trailer with improved VFX was released and received better feedback.
The movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and with Namit's visual effects studio DNEG handling the VFX for Ramayana, stars Yash as Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
The first part of Ramayana releases worldwide on November 5, 2026, with a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore.