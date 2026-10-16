Actor Yash asks critics to support 'Ramayana' despite VFX backlash

Yash has addressed criticism over the visual effects in his upcoming film Ramayana.

After the first trailer drew flak for inconsistent VFX, Yash asked everyone to hold off on judgment and support projects with the right intent.

"Kindly try to understand the nuances of the craft and appreciate it. If a film team's intent is right, please do support it," he shared at a Bengaluru event, adding that the team is aiming to let the world know about Indian culture and history.