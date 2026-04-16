Actor Yash cast as Ravana in 'Ramayana' after Malhotra's 'Toxic'
Entertainment
Yash is set to play Ravana in the upcoming Ramayana movie, and it turns out his casting happened thanks to his earlier work with producer Namit Malhotra on Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
That film was shot in English to reach global audiences.
Malhotra cites Yash's subtle powerful acting
Malhotra said he picked Yash for Ravana because of his subtle but powerful acting style.
Both he and Yash are focused on telling big, layered stories that can connect with international viewers.
As Yash put it, Toxic isn't your typical gangster film (it's more metaphoric) and both projects show their drive to make Indian cinema shine globally.