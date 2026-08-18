Actor Yash in 'Toxic' double role bookings begin Aug 21

Heads up, movie fans: advance booking for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups kicks off on August 21, with the big release set for August 26 worldwide.

The film stars Yash in a double role and brings together a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.