Actor Yash in 'Toxic' double role bookings begin Aug 21
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans: advance booking for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups kicks off on August 21, with the big release set for August 26 worldwide.
The film stars Yash in a double role and brings together a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.
Trailer hints 'Toxic' crime and relationships
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is shot in Kannada and English and will be available in several Indian languages.
The trailer hints at a dark world of crime and complex relationships.
Yash describes it as a layered exploration of human psychology that dives deep into the minds of its characters.