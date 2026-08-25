Actor Yash praises Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's discipline and commitment
At a Chennai event for his upcoming film Toxic, Rocking Star Yash took a moment to praise actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.
He spoke about Vijay's discipline and commitment, saying, "I've always said that we've really learnt a lot from him."
Yash highlighted how people trust Vijay with responsibilities and called it "a very progressive thing."
Venkat Narayana says Vijay works nonstop
Yash also shared that Toxic 'Jana Nayagan' producer Venkat Narayana, who has worked with him on Toxic, often mentions how Vijay works nonstop for the people.
The actor reminded everyone that stars owe their fans just as much love as they get.
Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas and featuring a strong female cast featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead, hits theaters globally on August 26, 2026.