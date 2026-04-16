Actor Yash reveals worldwide 'Ramayana: Part 1' release October 2026
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans: Yash just revealed that Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is dropping worldwide in the last week of October 2026, right before Diwali.
The timing isn't random; it's set to make the most of the festive buzz.
Tiwari directs, Yash to play Ravana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this epic features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Yash himself stepping into Ravana's shoes (he's also producing).
Yash shared that cutting-edge tech will make the film super immersive.
And if you're already hyped, Part 2 is set for Diwali 2027!