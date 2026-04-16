Actor Yash reveals worldwide 'Ramayana: Part 1' release October 2026 Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

Big news for movie fans: Yash just revealed that Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is dropping worldwide in the last week of October 2026, right before Diwali.

The timing isn't random; it's set to make the most of the festive buzz.