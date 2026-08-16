Actor Yash says 'Ramayana' 4000cr covers production and global marketing
Entertainment
The upcoming Ramayana movie has everyone talking about its massive ₹4,000 crore price tag.
Yash, who plays Ravana, explained that this figure isn't just for making the film, it also covers global promotions and release costs for both parts.
He pointed out that Hollywood spends just as much, or even more, on worldwide marketing because "the revenue is global too."
'Ramayana' cast, release dates announced
Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha. The story follows Rama's journey from Ayodhya to his epic battle with Ravana.
Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film aims to showcase Indian cinema globally.
Part One drops worldwide on November 6, 2026, (just before Diwali), with Part Two set for Diwali 2027.