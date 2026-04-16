Actor Yash says 'Ramayana' VFX work in progress at CinemaCon
The first look of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana dropped on April 2, 2026, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.
While fans loved Kapoor's vibe, the film's VFX got some heat online, leading some to compare it with Adipurush.
Yash (playing Ravana) addressed this at CinemaCon in Los Angeles, reassuring everyone that the effects are still a work in progress and will look much better in the final movie.
'Ramayana' Part 1 reported October 30
Ramayana is coming out in two parts: Part one has been reported for late October 2026, with October 30 mentioned in earlier reports. Part two arrives on Diwali 2027.
The cast is stacked: Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Despite early criticism, the team says they're working hard to deliver a high-quality experience for fans when it hits theaters during the festive season.