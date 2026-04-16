Actor Yash says 'Ramayana' VFX work in progress at CinemaCon Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

The first look of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana dropped on April 2, 2026, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.

While fans loved Kapoor's vibe, the film's VFX got some heat online, leading some to compare it with Adipurush.

Yash (playing Ravana) addressed this at CinemaCon in Los Angeles, reassuring everyone that the effects are still a work in progress and will look much better in the final movie.