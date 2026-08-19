Actor Yash warns children not to watch 'Toxic' film

Yash has a message for children: his new film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, isn't meant for children.

He shared on Aap Ki Adalat that the movie features intense violence and mature themes, saying, "Children should not watch this film. They should stay at home. It has not been made for children, and that is very clear. Adults know what is right and wrong. They can choose what they want to see, what they want to learn from the film, and what they don't want to do in life. But the film is very genuine and has a deep story," he said.